Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Hayley allan's avatar
Hayley allan
Sep 7, 2021

Another excellent piece signposting us to the toxic behaviour of narcissts.

The narcissist I last worked with did all of these and more:

Confided his life story and fears;

Promised he would change the inequalities I faced in my role;

Took me for coffee during a conference;

Complained about the other narcissist in the team;

Developed a 'them and us' pact against the others;

Stayed glued to my side at another conference;

Left evening events to walk me back;

Claimed he fought the organisation to retain me when he was doing his best to get me out.

Beware the wolf in sheep's clothing!

The sad fact is that without such a toxic working environment (NHS, medical Royal College) he would not have had such persuasion, but I was tired of the systemic abuse and he used that as his bait.

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Garry Perkins's avatar
Garry Perkins
Jan 9

I have never heard of "grooming" outside of a sexual exploitation context. I have never seen it, and I cannot help but to think, why not simply enjoy it and tell someone who tries to exploit you afterwards to orally clean your reproductive organs? This seems like an easy-to-control situation.

Perhaps I have experienced it but was of a temperament that made abuse unlikely? I have had women try to get into my good graces, but mostly no harm came from it.

Most of the abuse I see women wield usually involves double-dipping with regards to social behavior (treat me like a man when it benefits me, treat me like a traditional woman when that benefits me). That and stereotypical manipulation. Women on average are way better at this than men, but also very few men engage in such behavior unless they are good because the consequences are often, if not always violent. Most of the "abuse" I have seen towards trans men relates to this. They have no clue what kind of behavior is acceptable. They say terrible things then are surprised when the obvious consequences arrive (common examples are insulting a man's family (men never do this unless they want to fight), publicly belittling a man, or bizarrely, taunting young, angry, terrifyingly muscular lads into a fight, then crying and complaining that such an outcome was not their intention).

Much like the imaginary crime of "gaslighting," I just have trouble believing that such activity exists. Now, I know sex offenders do this with female children, but adults engaging in such behavior in a professional setting sounds far-fetched, but perhaps I have been lucky and never observed it.

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