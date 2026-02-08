Hacking Narcissism

Trevor Leahy
2d

With respect to the Post Office scandal, the Horizon inquiry Lord Arbuthnot who was Jo Hamiltons MP said on talk TV in 2023, this has gone beyond being a computer problem (systems problem) this has become a human problem. In 2014 when I realised that technical hard work and growth was not cutting it I realised that my future lay in human centricity, feedback, agility through continuous improvement, unconscious habitudes and plastic brains. Thank you for supplying me with a continued flow of essential self aware posts and articles. 🙏🙏

The Stone
2d

I agree. Individual responsibility will always be necessary as a central part of relationships, because we live the systems in relationships and common places, not in a vacuum.

On the other hand, systems approach is used because it makes sense (particularly if it's used with prudence): if systems influence and structure the lives of millions of people, then we can look at a system and see behaviours and repeated problems that typically emerge within that system. Then, if we want different "wide" outcomes, we can try a different system to prevent having the outcomes we don't want anymore.

A good example is that criminality arises where socioeconomic inequality is high (as in countries like Haiti, or El Salvador some years ago), while criminality is low in prosperous countries. Not only in countries, but also in the cities and neighbourhoods that fill those descriptions within a same country. This suggests that socioeconomic inequality (more on the side of poverty than wealth as crime is concentrated in poor areas, but also in wealth to an extent) correlates to risk factors for criminality: high stress, family dysfunction, lack of education, mental health problems, etc.

It doesn't make criminality less horrible, but it makes the wide context understandable in order to prevent future generations of criminals: the most peaceful countries are the most prosperous AND less inequal (this difference is relevant), and I believe they have other factors in common as well: they tend to be geographically small and neutral in wars (in practice, and even officially like Switzerland), etc.

