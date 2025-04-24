Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Michael Woudenberg
11h

Overall, I think you're right. We are coded to want a benevolant dictator. Even our US is founded on the idea of a natural God who bestows our rights and holds our leaders accountable.

I would, though, disagree with your description of the Rogan vs. Murray debate. First, I don't think Murray has a claim to a higher level expereince than Rogan. Second, while mockery can be used as you say, the way men and women mock is different. Men bust each other's balls to call out and eliminate weakness. Women use mockery to create weakness.

"Don't be a bitch" from a man is a call to action

"Don't be a bitch" from a woman is a call to inaction

I know I'm hyper-simplifying here and I may be mis-reading your intent but that was my initial gut reaction. Men use mockery much differently than women.

William Hunter Duncan
9h

I am about 1/2 way through that podcast, so I'm not sure I've heard the exchange you mention. But listening to Murray, I did not hear expertise from Murray as much as a message indistinguishable from USAID, on Ukraine and Gaza. Repeatedly he suggests I don't have a right to question him because I have not been to Ukraine or Gaza, or merely that I am not an "expert." Never mind my government has bankrupted my country, supporting Israel and NATO.

I have wanted on several occasions during this podcast, to mock Murray. His near sneering condescension needed a knock down. I am considerably less a fan of his after this. As for Rogan, he was also fruatrated by Murray continually interrupting.

Any man in my presence who acts like Murray did in that podcast is going to be mocked. Not because of what he believes about the issues, but because of that holier than thou attitude. But even as I say that, I would probably mock him too, asking if he is pissed off that he lost his USAID funding.

Otherwise, I agree with you that we are all in need of some authority, as well as a sense of purpose, meaning and connection as part of a community. Online does not suffice.

