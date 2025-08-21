Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rooster's avatar
Rooster
4h

I definitely agree with what you’re saying and I think this is a really solid piece. But I usually come right out and say “I could really use your help.” I hope others feel comfortable doing the same with me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
happyHarpy's avatar
happyHarpy
4h

I am truly blown away by the fireworks of connecting so many dots in my brain while reading.

Pattern recognition displayed at a truly olympic level-following your train of thoughts was Flow-inducing on a seldom experienced level and has instantly reached brain-stimming-status🥰

Will re-read weekly and feel my own brain finally work again.

Thank you so much for putting these thoughts out there!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nathalie Martinek PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture