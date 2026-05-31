Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Kate Wand's avatar
Kate Wand
4d

This is such a great read. Reminds of me of Philip Zimbardo’s Stanford Prison Experiment. And of course it took an outsider to point out that he was complicit in the institutional abuse—- and that it was his individual choice that mattered!

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Craig M. Williams's avatar
Craig M. Williams
4d

The wound is real, but if it needs an audience more than healing, eventually you have to ask what you participated in, what you stayed quiet about, and whether the story is moving you forward or keeping you in the same place.

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