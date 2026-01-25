Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Twelfth House Healer's avatar
The Twelfth House Healer
6h

Love this subject, Nathalie. I’m not sure I can agree with Glenn though that we are all born with morality.

I am sure some are. I am sure some are also conditioned into a certain moral code and the ‘immoral one’ lives within their shadow persona.

Give these ones a little power (or permission even) and it all comes out.

Think ‘Lord of the Flies’.

Think group /tribal mentality. Morality does not exist when we are in the Lower I Am.

Reply
Share
Glenn Goodman's avatar
Glenn Goodman
6h

Morality is an inner compass whether it aligns with authority or not,,, we were all born with it… it resonates from our

souls

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nathalie Martinek PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture