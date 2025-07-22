Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
1d

Omg, I have to comment just on the first paragraph—excuse me for that, I will read the whole thing. But I just want to say: René Girard certainly does not discount envy as a motive for scapegoating. In fact, his whole theory of mimetic desire is based on it—we imitate others because we want what they have. That’s at the core of how scapegoating works. I love this, and I’m so glad you posted it. Such a strong example of control tactics rooted in envy. Woot! Can’t wait to read further and hear more of your wisdom on this topic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
Private Person's avatar
Private Person
1d

This is absolute gold. Subscribing to your Substack is better than any money I ever spent on a counselor.

Just today I had to deal with a colleague whom I do not know well, but who approached me years ago for support with a legal matter. She went on and on about how she'd admired my accomplishments in a male dominated industry and was so happy to talk to me. We've never met, we simply work in the same industry. I supported her with hours long phone calls and legal advice.

Flash forward a year or two. When I had cancer and an absolute wreck of a professional crises, not one phone call. I got maybe two scant emails of "Thinking of you!" in a two year period.

Flash forward to today. I got called out by her for not putting anything about GAZA on my social media. Which I don't do, because it's inappropriate and I have major media clients: my public face could reflect on those around me.

Apparently, I don't care about Arabs, though I've done work with refugees. I just don't make it a public thing.

I was tempted to call her out for doing nothing for people in Somalia, or Chad, or Nigeria or the Yemenis. But I know she just did what her sort sets out to do: she ate up my day.

I was so angry about the cruelty and manipulation of what she'd one. Well, she got my attention.

She got to tell me she "loves" me but no longer admires me. It was such manipulative bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nathalie Martinek PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture