Hacking Narcissism

Hayley allan
2d

Excellent podcast that describes perfectly the team I left in the summer. Nathalie tells it like it is, with pragmatism and sensible advice. This is a systemic issue that cannot be fixed by one person, despite the well meaning suggestions at the end by the hosts. At the age of 58 I finally realise where I went wrong. Work is a game, an act. Do not be too good, do not be yourself. Keep your head down. If you can't cope with the toxicity or incompetence of your managers, get out.

Thanks Nathalie for your brilliant work.

Raj Batra
2d

Read the introduction and wanted to voice my strong agreement with your assertion that there's commonality between cancers and the behavioral psychology of a workplace.

I have come to the same realization approaching my interest in the study of behavioral psychology, following a "failed" career purpose in academia studying the root causes of lethal cancer.

The striking concordance between when individual cells become rogue based on environmental stressors, and how they react with mutations and epigenetic deregulations to topple the host (microenvironment) that is mistreating their individuality is unmistakable.

