“The way a relationship begins shapes how it proceeds.”

I would go farther by saying that a relationship’s beginning predicts how it will unfold.

The quote comes from the Working in Partnership Model that I use in my work with clients as well as well as a group facilitator with child and family service providers to improve their interpersonal skills required to level power with others, regardless of their background.

In this piece I discuss relationships that appeared to begin well; you believed you had a good connection with the other person which is why you felt shocked when you realised that they were targeting you.

This piece will focus on describing the relationship template that was established at the beginning of the relationship resulting in a power imbalance. You will become aware of your own unconscious relating patterns that trap you in a web of aggression in personal and professional relationships. I will also describe what you can do differently to set the relationship up to reduce the likelihood of being targeted.

