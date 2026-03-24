Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Joan Ball's avatar
Joan Ball
6d

Funny, I love it for all the same reasons.

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ObsidianWays's avatar
ObsidianWays
4d

You go the honorable way that isn't popular because it's uncomfortable. You won't ever get credit for it. I think accountability is the foundation of all of it. Pain and hardship are there to show you where you went wrong so you don't repeat it and fear shows where you still can grow. The people avoiding those are walking without a guide. The one thing you probably didn't see yet is how much pain and sorrow this path will spare you throughout life. But most people don't grasp concepts where there is no visible payoff.

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