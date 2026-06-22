Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Trysa Shulman's avatar
Trysa Shulman
4d

Thought provoking. Reminds me of some of the issues brought up in the show *Pluribus* from earlier this year. I think there are examples of this on the right and the left politically, as well as in families, of course.

It’s a useful metaphor but I think it’s also important not to take the metaphor to some extreme where working towards a collective good automatically becomes suspect and hyper individualism is automatically considered “free thinking.” Individualism (and consumerism) becomes an all-consuming, freedom stealing force as well.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
4d

My inlaws appear to have been thoroughly assimilated by the ABC.

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