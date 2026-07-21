Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
3d

Thank your examining this in detail. I have never seen any other article or writer who recognizes this female "compassionate" behavior for what it is. Seriously, not a single one.

People have noticed that I react very aggressively in response to instances of this that are done to me on my articles or posts. Maybe 2 in 10 understand why it makes me furious. Maybe 1 in 10 understands why I immediately quash it with hard language. Most people look at me and say "your male anger is the problem."

It's a Kafka trap.

This angers me more than any other kind of social abuse. Female disguised aggression is everywhere, and it gets an almost complete social pass. Objecting to it gets a man or woman punished double.

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1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
El Mike-o's avatar
El Mike-o
4d

It also seems worth noting to me that the women in the example felt justified in ganging up to attack a real individual - the clinician - in defense not of another individual, but of the abstract category of "people who die by suicide."

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2 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
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