Hacking Narcissism

Ankur
Ankur
2d

This is one of your best posts ever. The ending is quite brilliant.

I think your writing resonates way better when you write in an easy, informal, conversational tone..As you did so brilliantly in this piece.

Curiously there is an ancient Indian tale about Mother Kali that chimes with the evolution of feminism and the cycle of ages. Parvati is the consort of Lord Shiva and in a story she is harassed by a demon (Asura). She fights him, defeats him, but a new demon springs up everytime its blood falls on the ground. (metastasize).

Enraged, Parvati transforms into Mother Kali, a fierce form of Divine Mother and drinks the blood of the demon, but in doing so, the demon posseses her and she starts burning down the whole world!

Then Shiva walks in front of her and Kali, still possesed and enraged, begins to attack and insults Him too. Its then when she realises her blunder and comes to her senses.

Burning it all down, I guess is what is happening now

Anuradha Pandey
Anuradha Pandey
1d

I’ve been thinking about this since last night, I concur that it’s one of your best. It won’t surprise you that I’ve been thinking over the last month at least about how feminism is a cover for the type of social control women have always used since the dawn of time - moral coercion covering the need to control the group’s behavior. It is ultimately a social strategy women employ on each other - like the panopticon. We surveil each other and ourselves. I can imagine the moment at the end of this narration - that woman is me these days. But after being burned multiple times for speaking, I just avoid those spaces entirely. Soft social control strategies imo are far more difficult psychologically to tolerate.

