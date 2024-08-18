Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Dan Hochberg
Aug 18, 2024

The most annoying factors of those "validating responses" are

a) as you mention, they're sort of patronizing. They diminish you into the status of a child, a victim who needs comforting.

b) Sometimes a person who utters them isn't engaging with you, and quite possibly isn't interested in your anecdote, but is saying The Appropriate Phrase while not actually paying attention to what you are saying.

And of course you can't really force a person to care about something that bugs you.

Since I live in a pretty "streety" city environment, responses i would probably receive after explaining someone's annoying behaviors would likely be "That sucks" or (referring to the villain in my anecdote) "What a piece of sht!". Same difference, really, a validating response. Sometimes a person responding is genuinely engaging your story and other times they are validating you but not interested.

Barbara Wegner's avatar
Barbara Wegner
Aug 18, 2024

I have had a friend look down at me as if I was a victim and I know how bad it feels. You want a friend to treat you as an equal, not as if she's a parent and you're her child. After it was all said and done, she even admitted that was part of her issue. She was trying to mother me. I wanted a friend, not a mother at that stage. Condescension like that can ruin a relationship.

