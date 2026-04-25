Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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jabster's avatar
jabster
1d

For the sequel, are there possible "multiverses" where Andy either defeats or overcomes Miranda and while staying her own person, or a darker one where Andy defeats Miranda and becomes the same narcissist that Miranda was?

In any case, reminds me of Heathers for grown-ups.

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1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
Katherine Brodsky's avatar
Katherine Brodsky
1d

I would say Miranda is also a key contributor to the culture of the institution since she's its leader!

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1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
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