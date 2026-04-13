Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
1d

Thought provoking. The LinkedIn crowd is so predictable. I know a few who keep sugarcoating the shit that happens in my industry and keep championing change etc when truly nothing has really changed. Narrative management at its finest.

But what do you do when an entire industry (in my case TV/media) functions as you describe - what are the options left except for retraining and potentially going into a new industry where same/similar mismatch awaits?

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Marc Dupont's avatar
Marc Dupont
2d

I appreciate this perspective. I would only add that the fact that a single leader can change a culture virtually overnight is still worth discussing. But I love the discomfort your points raise. People too often want their cake and eat it too. We compromise for income (as just one example) or other reasons, then lie to ourselves (or compartmentalise ) and feel trapped, rather than act (your point about agency was bang on). People can stay, or as they are not trees, leave, or do any number of things in between those extremes of the spectrum. And there's a lot in-between there.

Just wanted to thank you for getting us to think this through and peel the onion a bit more.

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