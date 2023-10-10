Hacking Narcissism

Kevin Bass PhD MS
Jul 30, 2024

Men can be targeted by female bullying in the workplace too, and it can be even harder for men to combat because men are even more blind and unaccustomed to the tactics that some women use for this purpose. This is exacerbated by the fact that men are often more familiar and comfortable with openly expressing themselves in the face of conflict, which can be misconstrued as “aggressive” even if the women are the ones undertaking the aggression. In this context, women bullying men can become DARVO in an especially intense and exaggerated form. The cultural default assumption of males being aggressive and females being cooperative can thereby be exploited to devastating effect. I have heard of this happening to a number of men. It is also really hard to talk about due to prevailing cultural assumptions that I think really need to be reevaluated.

steven lightfoot
Jul 30, 2024

I honestly don't understand why you get pushback, anyone with any life experience at all should well know that some women can be just as nasty as some men, they just express it differently.

