Hacking Narcissism

Josh Slocum
21h

This is really well done, and you know I agree that this is what's going one. Thank you for putting it out there. Many, many people know that what you're writing is true, but they will pretend they don't know it.

There's one point on which I'd add something, or perhaps disagree a bit.

You wrote:

"While there is truth in these patterns in specific populations of women6, this framing makes it incredibly difficult for those who recognise narcissistic traits in themselves to seek help."

My view? That's too bad. The behavior is stigmatized because it *deserves to be stigmatized.* Sympathy-first for the one with a personality disorder (as compared to sympathy-first for the person affected by her Cluster B behavior) is where we're already at. That's why we're here.

I don't care if the narcissist finds it "stigmatizing." I want them to find it stigmatizing. Why? Because most Cluster Bs-not all, but most-are not ever going to change. We're not going to get an appreciable number of narcissists to suddenly see themselves for who they are by "avoiding stigma."

Avoiding stigma is what has allowed Cluster Bs to normalize their behavior and to abuse with abandon. Not only are they not recognized as abusive, their abuse itself is validated and praised as "authenticity."

I care first about helping people avoid the effects of Cluster Bs, because I think that will help more people than (what I believe is) a vain hope that "offering palatable terms" will make a Cluster B suddenly realize she's the problem.

What do you think?

1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
Anuradha Pandey
21h

Excellent and well researched. I appreciate how you tie the threads from various thinkers. I’ve thought for at least the last three years that there’s much overlap between mental illness and leftism, and of course you know I had both mental illness and was a leftist. I also was abused by a “toaster mother” who was warm but unpredictable. She said she loved me, but then she beat me. My father was absent. As a result, I developed a lot of these traits and behaviors. I think everyone could tend toward narcissism but it takes effort not to regress to the mean on that. Separately, I think you’re onto something about the reticence to diagnose people with cluster B disorders because we’ve collectively decided that shame is to be eradicated, and no woman can ever be allowed to feel it or that she’s done anything wrong because she’s too fragile or assumed too morally upright to be faced with a mirror. We need to bring shame back. I’m not saying religion tinged sexual shame but just shame in general.

1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
