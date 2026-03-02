Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina Nelson's avatar
Gina Nelson
1d

Feminists have been the biggest cheerleaders of some very predatory men & nobody calls them out on it even though some of their expressions of defense for their guys are widely documented. Gloria Steinem thought a lot of Bill Clinton back in the 90s when he was up to his misdeeds & went out of her way to paint his victims as willing participants in "relationships". I wish someone would ask her what she thinks of him now? Nobody is, same with Harvey Weinstein, P. Diddy, R. Kelly & so many more, they were able to do what they did because a lot of women, helped them out for years. The entertainment biz is middle managed by a lot of women with feminists perspectives, probably why so much slop comes out of there now. But not much attention has been given to the support staff who helped them do what they did. I hope during this month of celebrating women we hold these ones up for some long overdue scrutiny.

Reply
Share
Luke aitken's avatar
Luke aitken
6d

Thanks for this. I've been reading diatribes recently by men objecting to the kinds of feminist projection thinking you describe and I've been wondering what the fuss was. I've attempted to call out the shallow thought behind the ranty projections when I see some pretense of intellectual is in the writer, but in most cases, the dialogic space seems.to be more a Clash of the Cretins than actual attempts at understanding, analysis, and a shared search for common ground. Your essay is a much appreciated palate cleanser😍

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nathalie Martinek PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture