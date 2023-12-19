Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma's avatar
Emma
Dec 24, 2023

You should build education class around this topic for 5-10yo, you would solve most of world issues...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jefferson Pimenta's avatar
Jefferson Pimenta
2d

Nathalia, I think the link for your book is broken, both in the article and in your site, I can't access it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nathalie Martinek PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture