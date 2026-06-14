Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Michael's avatar
Michael
3d

Brilliant analysis. Really has me thinking…

So much loss that we celebrate small wins. Maybe they are not even wins, it’s just not a loss. Which in this world seems like a win.

Loved this

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2 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
John James O'Brien's avatar
John James O'Brien
14h

A recent (well, five years present) loss has shaped the lens through which I exist (wow: a revelation).

Living has become an exercise one two planes, one in which I perform my old self, reasonably successfully, friendly, engaged, with humour and welcome. It piles on what feels like burden because this persona invites relationship, and as that relationship grows in familiarity and trust, there are moments when the other plane emerges. Sorrow, a pain almost physical, lack of sleep—oh yes, so weary—and a revisiting of life that touches on so many earlier losses in some attempt to connect the dots. If feel myself isolating from those with whom I have/might reveal my mourning.

How we behave, navigating on our various respective planes, has its own ripple effect. Consciousness of that is important in keeping some boundaries intact to preserve important relationships. At the same time, that is yet one more burden, and for some of us, a feeling like return to the closet, a hiding of one's self. I think this is a factor of trying to avoid mourning.

Time does not heal. Sometimes it adds layers.

For me, sleep is the gift that makes a day worth living. Beats a robust red.

Mourning loss is an acknowledgement. I think mourning will characterize the years I have left. But the acknowledgement may help me inhabit those years.

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