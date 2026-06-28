Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Anuradha Pandey's avatar
Anuradha Pandey
3d

It’s funny I have you tagged in my post for today with similar sentiments. I imagine women think this is normal because we have social incentives men don’t — the need to maintain status without looking like it ends up producing a false sense of both inferiority AND superiority (because the former can manifest as the latter which you’ve probably said over all these essays). And the need to maintain status covertly along with a society that’s now about performance rather than substance uniquely affects us. That then shows up in our thought.

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5 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
Katherine Brodsky's avatar
Katherine Brodsky
3d

That's really interesting, Nathalie. I think you already know my feelings on parasocial relationships, though in my own case, this happens far less with women than men. But I suspect that's also because you likely have more female readers? One thing I did do when I was younger was to write emails asking to meet certain professional contacts. But my currency was humor and whimsy. I certainly did not feel entitled to anyone's time nor that I had earned equal professional footing. I was grateful when a number of those people had agreed, even though these were cold calls. And, today, if someone writes a thoughtful message asking for a bit of my time for advice (on becoming a journalist for example), I'll often agree if I feel they had put some effort into, don't take it for granted and show familiarity with my work. But I think that's different from someone immediately placing themselves on the same footing without earning it and deciding that their contributions should be immediately added to your work as an improvement.

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