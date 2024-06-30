My Liberation Notes are part of an ongoing series of premium articles where I describe my own experiences. I’m opening up about my marriage and a process that many women go through who are married to non-narcissistic men. I won’t be describing marriages that involve narcissistic abuse or men high on the narcissism spectrum in this piece. You can find a piece on that topic here.

I’ve been married to my husband who I met online 21 years ago today. He was in Melbourne, Australia and I was in Toronto, Canada in the middle of my doctoral research. It has been an experience filled with ups, downs and everything between. He and I have grown, changed and not changed in surprising ways.

There were many times when I wanted to hit the eject button, which began after our children were born. I’m someone who dives deeply into my psyche to examine my thoughts, feelings and experiences. This is a double edged sword as it leads to insights about myself and how they translate in my relationship with my husband, and turmoil when uncovering uncomfortable truths.

This is a premium article. Upgrade your subscription for full access.