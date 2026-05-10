Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Brent Naseath's avatar
Brent Naseath
12h

You certainly aren't afraid to bring up some difficult topics. And you do a good job with them. I always labeled this competitiveness. But envy is a good label.

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1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
Nicki Ley's avatar
Nicki Ley
12h

Thank you, Nathalie. That was apt.

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3 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
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