Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD's avatar
Nathalie Martinek PhD
May 22, 2023

Thank you @Karl for this much appreciated pre-emptive support! The right side of justice depends on who’s judging oppression. Usually the wild reactions come immediately or at the 3 day mark after publishing. So far there’s been more support than not but I think we all know that it won’t last :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
Matt Malcom's avatar
Matt Malcom
May 25, 2023

A few years ago I left a humanitarian organization because my mental health was getting so bad.

In retrospect, it was clear that the leader(s) suffered from some expression of NPD.

You’ve captured the experience perfectly. And what’s most interesting is that while we had a strong social media and comms practice, most of what you have described here played out exactly as you’ve written, only for us in real spaces usually in war zones.

Somehow that made the behavior much more scalable (due to chaos, ambiguity, and lack of accountability) but also that much more damaging.

As soon as the founders were removed by the board due to complaints regarding their toxicity, they founded a nearly identical organization refusing to reflect or answer calls for accountability/reconciliation.

I’m confident that any aid we provided would have absolutely been provided by other means (even though we were all taught to think it was ALL up to us).

In some ways, the aid world is perfect for those with NPD because the righteous ends justify any means.

I am aware that many of these traits and narcissistic tendencies are woven deeply in to my unconscious at this point.

I’ve been finding that slowly deconstruction my own narcissism appears to be much more helpful to my community than railing against today’s perceived enemy.

I’ll also say that having grown up in a home with a parent suffering from NPD, I was so attracted to organizations with leaders like this until I started to get mental health help and understand the pattern.

I’ve found that to be true for many of us that chose military service/aid/Justice work.

Thank for working so hard on this, solidarity to all those deconstructing the effects of the SIWs in our lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nathalie Martinek PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture