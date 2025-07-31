Hacking Narcissism

Jack
2d

I appreciate your addressing this, Natalie. I find that in various spiritual spaces, folks (like me) who are lonely and don't fit into the mainstream of culture or religion congregate together. Receiving a flattering explanation of our situation (whether explicit or implicit), we are especially ripe to be fleeced into expensive retreats or manifestation courses.

At their most troubling, these teachers and spaces remind me a great deal of the institutional church I was brought up in, where the Truth was known to a select few, and a sense of being Elect was so intoxicating to some.

Community can be good, but when people herd up, it can also be unhelpful and even dangerous. I've been a lifelong "non-joiner," and while that has increased my feeling of isolation, it has also saved me from giving myself over to a teacher or group. Indeed, at times, a certain fervor is reached that repels me; it's like being sober in a room full of those who have been drinking for some time.

This happened recently. I couldn't understand what everyone was excited about - other than being excited together, in perceived opposition to societal control and norms. The teacher, whom I like a lot, was basically simply saying everyone has complete power to create his/her own life - with almost no detail or explication. Soon, the whole "room" was resonating with folks echoing, declaring complete sovereignty over all aspects of their lives. It felt like nonsense to me, and I quietly left, having an IRL meeting to get ready for.

Later, I wondered how the day went for the folks from that meeting, when the inevitable detours and setbacks of weather, relationships, health, etc. hit. But oftentimes, a built-in catch-all reason is defaulted to - something like failing to stay on a high-enough vibration, falling into old patterns, etc.

We, as people, surely need something to believe in - all the more when we are struggling. And we need to feel we belong, and that we matter. There's nothing wrong with these needs, but it's important, I feel, to keep them in mind, along with the knowledge that when we are hungry, we'll eat a lot of things, whether or not they are good for us.

Erin O'Connor
2d

Absolutely astounding. As usual. Thank you.

