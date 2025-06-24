Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Rochelle Entwisle's avatar
Lisa Rochelle Entwisle
1d

Thanks for sharing my article Nat. The feedback, especially from my son and his mates ( yes he liked it so much he shared it in the boys footy chat group, which on a side note, is a huge connection moment for me) has shown me how much work there is to do in this space. It validated that what I was seeing and hearing is what many of the boys are really feeling. These boys are not feeling seen and heard and if something doesn’t change soon, it’s a really slippery slope downhill for many of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nathalie Martinek PhD
JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
1dEdited

Couldn’t agree more with this article. I work at a facility that houses teenage boys. It’s a residential for teenage boys who’ve committed felonies and they’re serving the remainder of their sentencing there in hopes of rehabilitation and good behavior. The majority of them are and were raised by single mothers. What I’ve noticed is the facility lack traditional masculine philosophical teachings. Instead it tries to control their natural inherent teenage boy masculine hormonal tendencies and brainwashes them with feminize ideologies through group therapy and punishment for non pro-social behaviors. This place could really use this article. I (not to toot my horn, former combat OEF III Marine, former beat patrol officer of the law and body guard) am attempting (with my own under my own power with professionalism without going against any policies procedures or regulations) to change some of these institutionalized feminized disadvantages that this place blindly chooses to believe are working for these kids God willing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nathalie Martinek PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture