I finally hosted my first solo Substack Live and discussed the politics of scapegoating.

In this discussion I explore why scapegoating appears so reliably across human groups. Why do communities, institutions, and organisations repeatedly target a person or group and treat them as the source of a problem? Why do these patterns persist even when the consequences are widely recognised?

I examine scapegoating as a collective process used by groups to restore stability and protect their self-image in response to perceived internal threats, and how these dynamics play out across relationships, workplaces, institutions, and societies.

If you don’t already know me, I am an independent researcher and analyst who examines the hidden relational and political dynamics that shape relationships, organisations, and public life. My work focuses on helping people recognise patterns that are widely experienced but poorly understood — from scapegoating and status games to narrative control and moral dilemmas.

Paid subscribers gain access to deeper analysis and the actionable tools I develop to help people recognise and navigate these dynamics in the real world. Your subscription supports the continued development of this work.