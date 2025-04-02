Hacking Narcissism
Mothers, ambition & the illusion fulfilment
Interview with Dr. Shami Barathan on Six Hats Podcast
Nathalie Martinek PhD
Apr 02, 2025
In my latest conversation on the Six Hats Podcast with Dr. Shami, we explored the very real (and rarely acknowledged) crisis many mothers are quietly living through such as burnout masked as ambition, fulfilment pursued as performance, and spirituality repackaged as another hustle. The conversation was sparked by my article describing the false sisterhood associated with mothers and their spiritual ambitions.

Here are some reflections from our discussion:

  1. The chase never ends until you stop running

Many women, especially mothers, are locked in a pattern of constantly striving for success, purpose, spiritual evolution, or some version of having it all. How often do we pause to ask: Who told me this was worth chasing? What’s fuelling this urgency?

I share my observations and discovery that the chase is often a distraction from a deeper discomfort that can’t be confronted.

  1. Spirituality isn’t a brand

There has been a troubling trend of treating spiritual practices like a competitive sport comparing healing rates, enlightenment status, most retreats attended. Spirituality has an actual function rather than another identity to perform.

  1. The downgrading of motherhood

In a world that celebrates output, many of us (myself included) unconsciously deprioritised and downgraded the value of motherhood. The cultural script and pressure to achieve have influenced mothers into proving their worth through external titles rather than through the honour and privilege of raising decent humans.

  1. The cost of constant consumption

Being tuned into spiritual consumerism and self-optimisation culture has allowed external authorities unfettered access to our psyches and therefore, our choices. Time to switch off and regain access to one’s own psyche and thoughts.

  1. Attachments and entitlements

I spoke about the many attachments that keep us controlled and stuck:

  • the need to be seen as important

  • the belief that success = fulfilment

  • the idea that “because I want it, I deserve it”

  • false humility dressed up as spiritual purity

  • an aversion to discomfort or delay

These are symptoms of a culture that confuses visibility with value, and discomfort with failure.

  1. Growth isn’t a hashtag

True growth doesn’t happen in the chaos. It happens in stillness. In pausing before jumping into the next thing. Growth emerges from questions like: Why do I want this? What do I think it will give me?
Growth is cultivating attributes like patience, humility, discernment - and they can’t be bought, branded, or fast-tracked.

You can listen to this and other episodes on the Six Hats Podcast on all things women and holistic health.

Read the original article: Mothers Are Not Okay

Mothers are not okay
As an educated, married mother, I’ve strived to integrate worldly success with spiritual fulfilment. Many women in the West share this ambition, but it often leaves them empty. Chasing what’s meant to fulfil them only deepens the void—yet they won’t admit it. Here’s why…
2 months ago · 52 likes · 29 comments · Nathalie Martinek PhD

Discussion about this episode

Everything you want to know about power, control and the invisible forces that drive & disrupt narcissistic behaviour in human relationships.
