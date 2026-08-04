Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
3d

Whoa.

This is dense with information ... but well worth reading several times.

I subscribe to both Joshua Slocum and the Ponerology Substack, but am too overwhelmed with other notifications to keep up with them. But this post connects a lot of the dots relevant to my own experiences of virtue signaling and weaponizing empathy here in Japan.

As a tenured professor, I was obliged by the Ministry of Education to act as a bridge between students and society through community outreach activities, and also felt a personal moral obligation and gratitude for the opportunity.

But I observed that some Japanese, including colleagues, were uncomfortable with the thought of a foreigner helping out with social problems they would rather keep from foreign eyes.

This is a whole other ball of wax in identity politics and cultural norms, but one term I read here coined a distasteful memory of a local man who was unfortunate in being born severely handicapped, but taking full advantage of that as a 'sacred victim'. Despite his physical handicap, he was a twisted little narcissist.

'The limits of my language mean the limits of my world. — Ludwig Wittgenstein

Thank you for extending my world.

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4 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
Chad Cassady's avatar
Chad Cassady
3dEdited

This was such a good riff, but you really, really lost me with that last one. It's not a good example. Israelis sacrificed their safety when they colluded with Britain and the US to commit a century-long campaign of violent settler colonialism and apartheid. The list of heinous crimes against humanity is so nauseatingly huge. To zoom in on the latest frame like that is pretty ghastly.

That's war, dude. Starting a war to establish an ethnostate comes with certain risks. I dunno what to tell you. It's honestly "toxic compassion" to frame Israel in a neutral light here. Nationalism and fundamentalism, cynically wielded by imperialism, is the root cause. Sure, all individuals caught up in it deserve compassion. I would personally include the Holocaust victims repeating a cycle of trauma in that. That's human. I get it. I see you and love you (now knock it off). But Palestinians did not strike first. The massacres began in the early 20th century. I'm not gonna dig up the citations here. Everyone already knows the truth anyway.

Aside from all that, I don't think that you have the right paradigm, overall. You're on the right track with unpacking empathy from all its LinkedIn buzz-variants. Keep pulling that thread: Compassion is a good thing, and martyrdom is an egotistical subversion of it. Just like Bundy and his crutches. That's not "toxic" compassion, it's just a self-indulgent performative spotlight stunt that appropriates the concept. Yeah, that's a problem.

Compassion is hard, behind-the-scenes, humanizing work. It does sometimes involve self-sacrifice, but not total abandonment of personal boundaries or basic hygiene. And the recipients of compassion, with their wounds and traumas, can be nasty and gross and even dangerous. That's why compassion is so much work! But it usually pays, in my personal experience. It is also necessary for a healthy ecology, without which a healthy economy is not possible.

It takes a majority of us to get it right. Let's ditch the spotlight and cooperate on the unglamorous work of interdependent thriving. We've fallen behind on it and it's starting to fester. Toxic, indeed.

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