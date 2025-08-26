Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Ewing's avatar
Ben Ewing
4h

Excellent breakdown of feedback! I just had a mid year review and need to think further on some of the points, especially about not enough/too much.

When I was supervising an engineering team at a previous job I would ask for feedback from my team. One team member said "I don't trust you." I asked if I had done something to break trust, said something that was hurtful or made an offhand joke that wasn't well received. "No, I just don't trust you" and no further explanation. I always found that to be a bizarre exchange.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Nathalie Martinek PhD and others
Anon E. Mousse's avatar
Anon E. Mousse
1h

Always good to be alert to these dynamics in the workplace and in many other places as well.

Recently worked in an environment in which persons were expected to ask others if the other would be receptive to feedback before offering the feedback. Saying "no" would, of course, brand one as, at best, a fuddy-duddy (most polite word I could reach for). Saying "yes" permits the feedback-giver latitude for all manner of hi-jinx.

While all of these many dynamics are in play, there is a need to be mindful of the uber-disciplinarian, Human Relations. As the police of the corporate world, they are at liberty to issue all manner of citations, or even order arrests, all deriving from a source, such as a "handbook," quite likely compiled by Human Resources.

What would Kafka do?

As the old folks said, "it's called work for a reason."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nathalie Martinek PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture