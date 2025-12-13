Hacking Narcissism

Karina Schneidman MBA, MS
1d

The abstract in the paper is very manipulative. I didn’t read it in full, but I did skim through some of the paragraphs to focus on the language itself. I could bring in my behavioral science background, but you did a great job assessing the assessors and nailed the smoke-and-mirrors beautifully.

Is society obsessed with women? If so, I’d like to know why and when it all began. There is so little feedback on men, and when there is feedback, it’s usually looped in with males being problematic. I’ve yet to come across a single paper on human behavior that explains, in simple terms, that women’s ability to move ahead is often based on physiological estimations, such as estrogen levels, and their frequently overzealous need to compete through covert maneuvers. We are animals, not Tinkerbell with a wand and magical powers.

It’s exhausting to watch this “cult,” as you often say, worship women.

Reputation Intelligence
1d

What a fascinating, intellectual, bold, balanced and honest dissection, with a solution in response. I was engrossed.

