Hacking Narcissism

The high cost of parental narcissism and the myth of child resilience
Reviewing Adam B. Coleman's new book: The Children We Left Behind
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
 and 
Adam B. Coleman
13
Soft control and the art of female aggression
The art of subtle power plays
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
83
When feedback backfires
Discerning who can handle feedback
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
13
Why bringing your whole self to work is a bad idea
Listen now (85 mins) | A conversation with Jake Wiskerchen on his Noggin Notes podcast
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
18
1:24:44

February 2025

How to protect yourself from a toxic collaboration
The False Sisterhood Playbook
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
9
How to handle Cluster B behaviour on Substack
Control the trolls
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
134
A Good Faith Chat with Guest Nathalie Martinek
Watch now (130 mins) | A deep discussion about narcissism, family dynamics, and relationships
Published on Speaking Wrong At The Right Time  
2:09:35
Breaking Up with Friends
A Guide to Saying Goodbye
Published on Provoked with Dr. Todd Kashdan  
How to build a cult for Katherine Brodsky on Substack
A live video
  
Nathalie Martinek PhD
 and 
Katherine Brodsky
28
47:35

January 2025

