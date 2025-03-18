Hacking Narcissism
The high cost of parental narcissism and the myth of child resilience
Reviewing Adam B. Coleman's new book: The Children We Left Behind
19 hrs ago
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
and
Adam B. Coleman
46
Hacking Narcissism
13
Soft control and the art of female aggression
The art of subtle power plays
Mar 16
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
145
Hacking Narcissism
83
When feedback backfires
Discerning who can handle feedback
Mar 10
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
33
Hacking Narcissism
13
Why bringing your whole self to work is a bad idea
Listen now (85 mins) | A conversation with Jake Wiskerchen on his Noggin Notes podcast
Mar 5
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
33
18
1:24:44
February 2025
How to protect yourself from a toxic collaboration
The False Sisterhood Playbook
Feb 27
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
39
Hacking Narcissism
9
How to handle Cluster B behaviour on Substack
Control the trolls
Feb 22
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
151
Hacking Narcissism
134
A Good Faith Chat with Guest Nathalie Martinek
Watch now (130 mins) | A deep discussion about narcissism, family dynamics, and relationships
Published on Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
•
Feb 8
2:09:35
Breaking Up with Friends
A Guide to Saying Goodbye
Published on Provoked with Dr. Todd Kashdan
•
Feb 5
How to build a cult for Katherine Brodsky on Substack
A live video
Feb 1
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
and
Katherine Brodsky
17
Hacking Narcissism
28
47:35
January 2025
How to become a Narcissism Hacker
What's in it for you?
Jan 30
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
24
Hacking Narcissism
6
Mothers are not okay
Broken promises of the West and idealisation of the East
Jan 20
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
49
Hacking Narcissism
28
How to know you're free from the toxic cycle of an unhealthy relationship
My Liberation Notes
Jan 13
•
Nathalie Martinek PhD
16
Hacking Narcissism
2
