Hacking Narcissism

Hacking Narcissism

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
19m

It's encouraging to see women analyzing these kinds of dynamics. The complaint that dissenters and people on the right often make is that big organizations seem to be falling to these dynamics without any apparent resistance. The uncomfortable fact is that we (as a society and as workers) are going to need to be able to generalize about and identify feminine social dynamics first. That's trivially easy in the context of Substack (and rather less so within social science) but I couldn't raise any of these issues at the school in which I teach. For most women (and men) the idea that women often think, goal-set, and relate to one another differently than do men is a shocking and taboo claim.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/feminism-as-entitlement-pt-5

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Fredrik's avatar
Fredrik
30m

Great reflections and so import that women raise this issue.

On a tangent to this I’ve been reflecting on the mix up of emotional intelligence and high emotional expressiveness. It is not the same.

Men tend to struggle with low emotional expressiveness and somewhere between the end points of that spectrum is a sweet spot of emotional intelligence.

I believe this could be a starting point for men and women to reflect on their relationship to their feelings and how they process and express them.

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