Thank you to all my subscribers past and present for your support, feedback, testimonials and referrals. I’m also grateful to the

community for recommending my work and sharing resonant quotes.

Since launching Hacking Narcissism around this time in 2021, this publication has grown slowly and steadily. The writing here is meant to challenge assumptions, provoke reflection, and offer practical guidance for navigating power, relationships, and change.

The first half of 2025 has been marked by an unexpected shift in my own professional life. That change led to my book The Scapegoating Playbook at Work, the development of a Relational Intelligence framework, and now an upcoming series of workshops on building emotional mastery to navigate dysfunctional dynamics. This compilation sits alongside those projects as a resource for anyone wanting to find, revisit, or deepen their understanding of the behaviour patterns and the human condition quirks I write about.

I have organised the articles into themes so you can go straight to the issues that matter to you, from recognising narcissistic behaviours, to navigating emotions, protecting yourself in conflict, spotting dysfunctional patterns, and becoming immune to manipulation. I will continue to update it as new work is released.

To mark four years of Hacking Narcissism on Substack, I am offering 33% off annual subscriptions. Paid subscribers gain access to my full archive, including posts that go deeper into the how: detailed strategies, common pitfalls to avoid, and guidance for creating sustainable change and other perks. You keep me motivated to write and your financial support allows me to keep developing the helpful, practical, and actionable content that facilitates important changes in people’s lives.

Here are the themes and links to explore:

Understanding Narcissism

Articles on the narcissism spectrum, behaviours, and how to recognise them. Emotional Mastery

Shows how emotions can be used as signals for development, stronger boundaries, and better choices. Conflict

Provides strategies to recognise manipulation and protect yourself in high-stakes situations. Psychological Defence Provides strategies to recognise manipulation and protect yourself in high-stakes situations. Bullying and Covert Aggression

Examines both overt and subtle forms of aggression that erode trust and safety. Female Aggression and Narcissistic Feminism

Examines female aggression, maternal harm, and narcissistic uses of feminism. Family Dynamics

Analyses the recurring patterns that shape family relationships. Friendship and Betrayal

Explores how trust breaks down in friendships and what is required for repair or separation. Workplace Survival

Identifies toxic workplace dynamics and ways to maintain credibility and influence. Culture, Control, and Collective Influence

Analyses how groups, ideologies, and systems use control to direct thought and behaviour. Endings and Liberation

Outlines the process of ending destructive relationships and regaining agency. Spirituality and Meaning

Examines how narcissism distorts spiritual practices and the pursuit of meaning. About Hacking Narcissism

States the purpose and direction of this project and how the work can be applied.

Here we go!!

Understanding Narcissism

Overt Narcissism

Covert Narcissism

Covert Narcissism - Knowledge Vampires

Covert Narcissism - Faux Beta Man

Communal Narcissism - The Social Injustice Warrior

Collective Narcissism

Narcissism Playbook

Owning Your Narcissism

Hacking Your Own Narcissism

Laughing at Others’ Narcissism

Reducing Your Narcissism Burden

2. Emotional Mastery

Validation

Shame

Reframing Shame

Shame and the Inner Bully

Envy: covert expressions of envy

Empathy & lack of empathy

Emotional boundaries

Anger

Discernment

Doubt

Depression

Forgiveness

Trust

Trust after loss

Toxic positivity

Antidote to toxic positivity

Victimhood

Self-restraint

Peace

3. Conflict

Karpman’s Drama Triangle

Self-assessment of Narcissism in a Conflict

Revenge and Retaliation

Triangulation

De-escalation

Listening Skills for Prevention

Difficult Conversations

Your Nemesis as your Muse

Distress as Narcissism

Realistic Expectations

Defeating Power Struggles

4. Psychological Self-Defence

Paraosocial Relationships

Ego Management

Gray Rock

Relational Intelligence and Manipulation Immunity

Cluster B Online Management

Triggers and Conflict

Interrupting Reactivity and Thought Loops

Mental Mastery

Surrendering Control

5. Bullying, Covert Aggression, and Scapegoating

The Bullying Collection

Covert Aggression

Scapegoating Playbook

Scapegoating Management

6. Female Aggression and Narcissistic Feminism

Toxic Matriarchy

Toxic Feminism

Women Bullying Women

Soft Control and Covert Aggression

Passive Aggression

Denial of Intrasexual Aggression

Toxic Collaboration

Covert Envy

7. Family Dynamics

Dysfunctional Family System

The Invisible Child

Your Relational Blueprint

Women Ending Marriages

Parental Narcissism

Parenting and Abuse

8. Friendship and Betrayal

When You’re the Problem

When They’re the Problem

Saving Your Friend from a Foe

9. Workplace Survival

Toxic Workplaces and Relationships

Early Warning Signs

Narcissistic Leaders

Saviourism and its Perils

Workplace Immune System

Scapegoating Risk Management

Strategic Authenticity

Feedback Faux Pas

Work as a Dysfunctional Family

The Cons of Organisational Socialisation

Industry-Specific Toxic Workplaces

Woman on Woman Bullying in the Workplace

Navigating Toxic Terrain

Institutional Demise

10. Culture, Control and Collective Influence

Assimilation

Activist Infiltration

Cults Everywhere

Cult Thinking and Leaders

Cultural Illness

Exploitation Risks

Narcissism and Society

Toxic Activism

Activism in Therapy

Dark Neurodivergence

Hierarchy and Covert Behaviour

Navigating Cluster B society with Kate Wand

11. Ending Relationships and Liberation

Saying NO

Gradual Gray Rock

Toxic Relationship Ending

How to Leave a Moderate Cult

Closure

12. Spirituality and Meaning

Apocalypse

Gurupreneurs

Spiritual Narcissism

Spiritual Illness

Spiritual Hunger

13. What is Hacking Narcissism and its purpose

Why Hacking Narcissism Matters

How to Improve Thinking and Self-Regulation

Mental Models and Narcissism

Freeing from Conditioning

Liberation Cycle Part 1 - DISRUPT

Liberation Cycle Part 2 - EXTRACT

Liberation Cycle Part 3 - RELEASE

I hope you enjoy exploring this compilation and that you choose to take me up on my offer of a discounted year subscription - for a limited time. I’m open to suggestions on how to improve the order and on topics for me to cover this year.

THANK YOU!

Nathalie

Hack narcissism and support my work

I believe that a common threat to our individual and collective thriving is an addiction to power and control. This addiction fuels and is fuelled by greed - the desire to accumulate and control resources in social, information (and attention), economic, ecological, geographical and political systems.

While activists focus on fighting macro issues, I believe that activism also needs to focus on the micro issues - the narcissistic traits that pollute relationships between you and I, and between each other, without contributing to existing injustice. It’s not as exciting as fighting the Big Baddies yet hacking, resisting, overriding and deprogramming our tendencies to control others that also manifest as our macro issues is my full-time job.

I’m dedicated to helping people understand all the ways narcissistic traits infiltrate and taint our interpersonal, professional, organisational and political relationships, and provide strategies for narcissism hackers to fight back and find peace.

Here’s how you can help.

Get 33% off for 1 year